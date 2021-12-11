Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Lucknow CP’s second sample tests Covid negative, but to stay in isolation
lucknow news

Lucknow CP’s second sample tests Covid negative, but to stay in isolation

Lucknow Commissioner of Police (CP) DK Thakur had tested Covid positive on Friday during a routine screening
Lucknow Commissioner of Police (CP) DK Thakur had earlier stated that he was fully vaccinated and healthy to dispense all his official duties (Pic for representation)
Lucknow Commissioner of Police (CP) DK Thakur had earlier stated that he was fully vaccinated and healthy to dispense all his official duties (Pic for representation)
Published on Dec 11, 2021 10:27 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The second sample of Lucknow Commissioner of Police (CP) DK Thakur, who had tested Covid positive on Friday during a routine screening, tested negative for the virus on Saturday.

The spokesman of Lucknow Commissionerate said the CP was completely health and doing his routine work but will remain in isolation for around a week.

The spokesman said the sample for the first RT-PCR test of the CP was taken on Thursday and its report came positive on Friday after which he immediately went into isolation. He said the CP didn’t had any symptom and therefore gave another sample for testing.

The spokesman added that report of second sample came negative on Saturday but the CP will still remain in isolation as guided by senior doctors.

Earlier, the CP had stated that he was fully vaccinated and healthy to dispense all his official duties.

The routine Covid-19 screening of other senior police personnel is also being done regularly on suggestion of the state government. The state government has increased screening for Covid-19 infections across the state amidst fear of spread of new variant.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 11, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out