Lucknow crime: Case against five for attacking neighbour

Five men were booked for rioting and attacking a man in the Hussainganj area of Lucknow. The incident occurred on Sunday night, and a case regarding the incident was lodged on Monday, police said.

According to police, one Mohammad Anwar was injured following a scuffle with five men from his neighbourhood on Sunday night. Anwar received injuries on his head, stomach and was admitted to a hospital.

“Based on the complaint submitted by the victim, police have lodged an FIR against five of his neighbours under section 147 (Rioting), 323 (Voluntarily causing hurt) and other sections of IPC,” said Raghvendra Kumar Mishra, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central).

According to the victim, who works with a delivery firm, the incident occurred when he rebuked the accused for passing objectionable comments. “I was returning home from a family function with my wife at around midnight when some people started passing objectionable comments. They attacked me when I rebuked them for this,” said Anwar.

The attackers, who live in the same neighbourhood, just two houses away from Anwar, attacked the victim with punches and allegedly a sharp object. “I was taken to the hospital in a critical condition and was discharged in the morning,” Anwar said.

Meanwhile, according to police sources, the incident occurred because of an old rivalry between Anwar and his neighbours.

Police have detained one of the accused and efforts are on to arrest others, the officer said.