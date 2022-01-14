Lucknow crosses first dose Covid vaccination target

The state capital crossed its first dose Covid vaccination target for 18-plus population on Friday. “It was with the support of our staff and peoples’ participation that we achieved the given target,” said Dr MK Singh, in charge vaccination in Lucknow

Lucknow had a target of vaccinating 37.40 lakh people above 18 years of age and by 9 pm, 38,62,788 doses had been administered. “Still there might be a few people left for vaccination, particularly those who shifted to live in Lucknow from other districts. We wish to appeal to all such people to get vaccinated who are yet to get the jab. Also, we hope to administer second dose to all eligible people soon,” Dr Singh added.

The data for eligible population for vaccination was initially taken from voter list, hence there can still be some people who have not been vaccinated.

First dose to over 14 cr in UP

The number of first Covid vaccine doses administered till now in Uttar Pradesh crossed 14-crore mark on Friday. According to the data from the health department, 14,09,23,405 doses of the anti-Covid -19 vaccine were administered till 7 pm.

