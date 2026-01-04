Lucknow Darshan double-decker e-bus rolls out for trial runs ahead of January 7 launch

Ahead of its official launch on January 7, the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (UPSTDC) conducted trial runs of the ‘Lucknow Darshan’ double-decker e-bus to review routes, on-board services and overall passenger experience. The double-decker bus during a trial run in Lucknow. (HT)

The trial runs were held on consecutive days, with the morning circuit trialled on Saturday and the evening circuit on Sunday. The exercises were aimed at assessing operational readiness, route planning and visitor engagement for the upcoming organised city tour service, officials said.

During the trial runs, the double-decker e-bus travelled through major heritage and urban landmarks, including Vidhan Bhavan, The Residency, Hazratganj, Raj Bhavan, Gomti Riverfront, UP Darshan Park and Chhattar Manzil. Participants experienced the city from an elevated viewpoint, with guided narration highlighting Lucknow’s historical legacy and evolving urban landscape.

Vidhan Bhavan emerged as a major highlight, with several participants entering the main hall for the first time.

A total of 45 passengers joined the morning trial run. The presence of the double-decker bus on city roads also attracted attention from passersby, indicating strong public curiosity about the new service.

According to officials, the trial runs were also used to fine-tune passenger amenities. Based on feedback, light refreshments will be introduced as part of the tour experience when services commence. To promote early adoption, a 10% discount on ticket bookings would be offered until January 31, they added.

“Our aim is to make urban tourism in Lucknow more structured, inclusive and enriching, and the response during the trial runs has been very encouraging,” principal secretary (tourism and culture) Amrit Abhijat said.