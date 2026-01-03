‘Lucknow Darshan Tour’ to roll out on double-decker from Jan 7

The Lucknow administration is set to launch the “Lucknow Darshan Tour” using double-decker e-buses from January 7, 2026, aimed at offering visitors a guided tour of the city’s major attractions. Representational image (Sourced)

Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant announced the initiative during a review meeting held on Friday with senior officials from the tourism, transport, Lucknow municipal corporation (LMC) and Lucknow Development Authority (LDA).

Officials informed that the tour will operate in two daily shifts, from 8:30 am to 11:30 am and from 4 pm to 7 pm. Each double-decker e-bus will have a capacity of 66 passengers, including the driver. A mock trial of the service is scheduled for January 3 to assess operational readiness.

The fare for the tour has been fixed at ₹500 for adults and ₹400 for children.

According to officials, the tour will commence and conclude at 1090 Chauraha in Gomti Nagar. From there, the route will pass through Raj Bhavan and the General Post Office (GPO) before entering Hazratganj. The bus will move past Begum Hazrat Mahal Park and Globe Park and proceed to The Residency, a site linked to the 1857 uprising. The route will then pass Chattar Manzil, return through Hazratganj, and include a visit to the Vidhan Sabha Bhavan. The journey will continue along the Gomti Riverfront, include a stop at UP Darshan Park, and end at 1090 Chauraha.

Officials said the tour includes ticketed entry to The Residency and UP Darshan Park, along with access to the Vidhan Sabha Bhavan.

The Chowk area, including Bada Imambara and Chota Imambara, will not be part of the route due to the presence of overhead electric wires, making it unsuitable for double-decker bus movement.

