Lucknow, The Lucknow Development Authority on Monday directed flat owners and resident associations of high-rise buildings to remove flower pots and similar items from balcony ledges in a week, citing a child's death in Pune after a pot fell on him. Lucknow Development Authority bans pots on balcony ledges citing potential hazard

The order issued by Additional Secretary and Competent Officer C P Tripathi said flower pots placed on parapet walls or railings could slip and cause serious injury or death to people below.

It instructed flat owners to ensure no pots or heavy objects are placed on balcony parapets. Apartment Owners' Associations are to conduct immediate inspections and enforce removal, stated the order.

The Lucknow Development Authority also said, "If an accident occurs, both AOA and the individual flat owner will be held responsible. In buildings where no AOA exists, builders or promoters will be held accountable."

According to the LDA order, the residential society's office bearers must publicise the directive through notices, WhatsApp groups and meetings and certify to the authority within seven days that all balconies have been cleared of such objects.

It warned that failure to comply with the could lead to legal action under safety provisions of the Apartment Act.

The LDA's move has been hailed by AOAs and citizens.

Chandra Shekhar Pandey, the president of the AOA at Rishita Manhattan in Gomti Nagar Extension, said, "This is a laudable decision keeping in mind the safety of residents. There have been reports of mishaps at some places, so this move is good."

Rajeev Vig, a former office bearer at the high rise society, said the AOA had been pressing for such safety measures in the past.

"Imagine the damage a flower pot falling from a 20th-floor balcony can do to someone on the ground. This is a much-required decision," he told PTI.

Earlier in May, the local development authorities in Noida and Ghaziabad also issued similar orders, both triggered by the Pune mishap of April.

In December 2023, a delivery executive was hospitalised with injuries in Greater Noida after a flowerpot fell on him while he was in a high-rise residential society on duty.

