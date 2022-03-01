Lucknow Development Authority puts green corridor project on fast track

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has put the ambitious green corridor project on fast track.

It has finalised detailed project report (DPR) of the project’s third phase.

“The engineers of Tata Consulting have prepared the DPRs of three phases of the green corridor project for which initial funds have also been made available. After assembly polls, the project will be rolled out,” said Akshay Tripathi, vice chairman, LDA.

“The DPR of fourth and last phase of the project is being prepared and will be finalised soon,” Tripathi added.

In the green corridor project, four lane roads will be constructed on both sides of the embankment on river Gomti.

When ready, this 28-kilometer project will cut down travel time from one part of the city to another by 45 minutes, officials said.

The state government has already released ₹75 crore for the project which is expected to cost around ₹3000 crore to ₹4000 crore.

The LDA is executing the project. The phase one of the project spans from IIM road up to Harding Bridge (Lal Bridge) which is around 6 km.

The second phase of the project will be from Hardinge Bridge to Pipraghat, third phase will run from Pipraghat to Shaheed Path and the fourth phase will be from Shaheed Path to Kisan Path.

Funds for the project will be sourced by selling land across the Green Corridor for setting up commercial establishments and residential colonies, a government official said.

A cabinet note for transfer of land to the LDA to commence construction work of the Green Corridor project has already been prepared.

The state government has identified land of various departments for the project, including Lucknow Municipal Corporation, Samaj Kalyan, Irrigation department and nazul land.

Secretary, LDA, is the nodal officer for coordinating with all other departments for execution of the project. Additional district magistrate (administration) is the nodal officer for acquiring land for the project.