Lucknow dist admn orders strengthening night shelters immediately

The district administration has directed all district magistrates and chief development officers of the division to strengthen the arrangements at night shelters with immediate effect, on Wednesday. The divisional commissioner inspecting a road constructed by the LMC through a private vendor. (HT Photo)

Officials were told to ensure cleanliness, adequate blankets, hot water, lighting, heaters, and security at the night shelters .

“Temporary night shelters should also be established at major public places, bus stands, railway stations, and crowded areas. Relief teams should be active to transport passers-by, the poor, and the destitute to the night shelters during the cold wave,” divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant said.

He urged action against overloaded vehicles. He asked the concerned district officials to be available for public hearings in their offices between 10 am and noon. Strict action should be taken against employees involved in corruption.

The divisional commissioner, addressing departmental officials, stated that the government is implementing various development-related and personal benefit schemes aimed at connecting the marginalised sections of society to the mainstream of development.

In view of the inclement weather conditions, CCTV cameras must be installed at all cow shelters, and necessary arrangements should be made, he directed.

During a review of the basic education department, the divisional commissioner directed that children be analysed and recorded in the Nipun (Profitability) table of primary schools.

Road construction quality inspected

Pant visited the Vikalp Khand road section under Chinhat Ward II following repeated complaints from locals about the quality of recent roadwork, on Wednesday. He exposed the poor quality of an under-construction road in Chinhat Ward II by creating a pothole using the heel of his shoe.

The quality of material used was found to be substandard and the contractor was debarred for a year. A fine of ₹50,000 was imposed on the contractor, effective November 15, for negligence in construction. An FIR is also being filed against him at the local police station.

The divisional commissioner ordered that a strong and clear standard operating procedure (SOP) be developed for the future and all construction works be inspected periodically.