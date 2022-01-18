Lucknow district administration to launch awareness drive to boost poll percentage

The Lucknow district administration will soon launch a motivational drive in the selective areas that are infamous for poor voters’ turnout. Officials in the district administration said the areas largely being covered in this drive are Gomti Nagar and others having apartment culture. The aim is to boost the poll percentage, which, so far, has been witnessed between 55% and 57% in previous UP assembly polls.

“In previous UP assembly polls, it has been observed that the poll percentage remained between 55 and 57%. Hence this time, we are targeting the problematic areas, and that largely includes the areas having apartments and multi-storeyed buildings where the polling percentage generally remains low,” said Abhishek Prakash, district magistrate.

Under the move, the DM held a meeting with the active resident welfare associations operating in the city. “We have told them to coordinate with the people of their respective apartments or society and make sure that all eligible voters cast their vote on the polling day that is February 23,” the DM said.

Addressing the RWAs via Google meet, DM Abhishek Prakash said that in this assembly polls it should be ensured that the polling percentage crosses 70% mark.

He also said for the voters, who are over 80 years of age, specially-abled or Covid infected, there is an arrangement of postal ballots, hence the RWAs should ensure that the voters, belonging to all the three categories cast their votes.

Besides, he also directed RWAs to create awareness among the locals to make them aware of their voting rights and urge people to come out in good numbers to vote.

The DM said this time, voting would take place at around 4018 polling booths at 1526 polling centres.