Lucknow double murder: Man kills in-laws after wife refuses to go back with him

A 42-year-old man fatally stabbed his elderly in-laws after they refused to send their daughter back with him, in Lucknow’s Gadhi Kanora area in Alambagh late on Wednesday night. A case of murder has been registered and further investigation is under way. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The accused, identified as Jagdeep Kumar, was caught by neighbours while attempting to flee and handed over to police. The victims, Anant Ram (73) and his wife Asha Devi (71), were residents of Vijay Nagar in the Vijaykheda area of Alambagh.

Also Read | Tandoor murder: 30 years on, echoes of a killing that shook Delhi’s conscience

Their daughter, Poonam Devi, who had been estranged from Jagdeep for nearly two years, had been living with her parents for some time. Jagdeep, originally from Rajasthan and currently residing in a rented accommodation in Nishatganj, visited his in-laws’ home on Wednesday evening, the police said.

According to DCP Central Ashish Srivastava, Jagdeep insisted that Poonam return with him. When her parents refused, a heated argument ensued.

Also Read | Murder, gold and live-ins: Jhansi woman’s chilling plot to kill mother-in-law

Around 10.40 pm, Jagdeep lost his temper, pulled out a knife from his bag, and launched a frenzied attack on Anant Ram. When Asha Devi tried to intervene, she too was brutally stabbed. Poonam was also attacked when she tried to stop him, but managed to escape with minor injuries.

Hearing her screams, local residents rushed to the scene, overpowered Jagdeep, and informed the police.

Also Read | Bengal: CBI names TMC MLA, 2 civic councilors in 2021 post-poll murder case

A team from the Alambagh police station arrived promptly and arrested the accused. The blood-stained knife used in the crime was recovered from his possession. The couple was rushed to Lokbandhu Hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

A case of murder has been registered, and Jagdeep is in police custody. Further investigation is underway.