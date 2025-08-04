Lucknow drenched: Monsoon unleashes 40.4 mm rainfall in 24 hours, 75.1 mm in 33 hours

The monsoon made its presence felt in a big way as the season’s heaviest rainfall lashed Lucknow on Sunday. In 24 hours, the state capital received 40.4 mm of rainfall till 8.30am on Sunday. Waterlogging at Ekana underpass after heavy rainfall in Lucknow on Sunday. (Deepak Gupta)

From Saturday morning to Sunday evening, 75.1 mm of rainfall lashed Lucknow over a span of 33 hours. In a span of nine hours, the city recorded 34.7 mm of rain between 8.30 am and 5.30pm on Sunday. This is the highest rainfall that the district experienced this monsoon season. Malihabad tehsil in Lucknow received 52.5 mm of rain between 8.30 am and 2.30 pm.

Due to relentless rain, the day temperature dropped to 28.5 degrees Celsius, which is 4.8 degrees below normal. Heavy showers continued in the city even after 5.30pm all through the evening and more rain was in store on Monday when the forecast is for an overcast sky with spells of rain/thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperature will be around 30 and 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

There is a warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning very likely at isolated places. Heavy rain is very likely at isolated places, said Lucknow met director Manish Ranalkar.

Currently, the monsoon trough is passing through Shamli, Shahjahanpur, Lucknow (all in Uttar Pradesh), Chhapra (Bihar), Bankura and Canning (West Bengal).

Earlier, on Saturday afternoon, a nearly 45-minute downpour lashed the posh Trans-Gomti areas, Vibhuti Khand and adjoining localities of Gomti Nagar, Indira Nagar, Ansal City and Golf City to leave some stretches in knee-deep water.