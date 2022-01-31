Lucknow: Five days after Rae Bareli hooch tragedy, key accused arrested

Lucknow Five days after the hooch tragedy that claimed 11 lives in Pahadpur village, Rae Bareli police on Sunday claimed to have arrested the kingpin of the racket involved in supplying spurious country made liquor.

The police also demolished the state government authorised country made liquor shop in Pahadpur village from where the villagers had purchased the liquor for consumption.

Superintendent of police (SP), Rae Bareli, Shlok Kumar said, “The police have arrested the kingpin of the racket Dhirendra Bahadur Singh, who allegedly manufactured and supplied low quality country made liquor to the authorised shop. Kingpin’s relative Ketan Singh, who is the head of Pindari Khurd village, has also been taken into custody for interrogation.”

Kumar said that the police team along with officials of district administration and excise department demolished the liquor shop at Pahadpur after finding several anomalies during the inspection. He said that the liquor served to villagers in a party at Pahadpur in the night of January 25 was purchased from the same shop.

Initially six people died while as many as 37 others were admitted to different hospitals when their condition deteriorated after consuming the liquor. Later, five more people succumbed during the treatment on January 26 and 27.

Sharing further details, another senior police official said that the police had initially arrested the contractor Dhirendra Singh and salesman Ram Pratap of the Pahadpur shop. “The duo had later revealed that they had brought two cartoons of a country made liquor from another authorised shop of Rasheta village. Rasheta liquor shop was being operated by the village pradhan, who has been taken into custody for interrogation,” he said.

Earlier, three excise officials and six local cops including station house officer of Maharajganj, Narayan Kumar Khushwaha, were suspended for their negligence in curbing the sale and supply of low-quality liquor. The state government had also stated to impose NSA and Gangster Act against all those involved in Rae Bareli spurious liquor tragedy.

