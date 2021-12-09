Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Lucknow full Covid vaccination tally crosses 20 lakh mark
lucknow news

Lucknow full Covid vaccination tally crosses 20 lakh mark

During the day, over 32,000 people were vaccinated against Covid-19 in Lucknow, including 19,895 beneficiaries who took their second dose, says a health department official
Covid vaccination in Lucknow: On average over 100 vaccination centres conduct Covid vaccination every day. (HT file)
Covid vaccination in Lucknow: On average over 100 vaccination centres conduct Covid vaccination every day. (HT file)
Updated on Dec 09, 2021 12:20 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW: With over 19,000 people taking their second dose of Covid-19 vaccines in the state capital on Wednesday, the total number of beneficiaries who completed their both doses in the city has crossed 20-lakh mark, according to the health department data.

During the day, over 32,000 people were vaccinated against Covid-19 in Lucknow, including 19,895 beneficiaries who took their second dose. The total number of second dose administered in the city till now has reached 20,17,504 at 9 pm, as per the data.

“So far, Lucknow has administered over 54.37 lakh doses of Covid vaccines, including over 34.14 lakh first dose,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors.

Dr Manoj Agrawal, chief medical officer of Lucknow said, “On average over 100 vaccination centres in government sector hospitals and health facilities conduct Covid vaccination every day.”

In state, total 17,21,25,018 doses have been administered so far.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 09, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out