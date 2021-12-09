Lucknow full Covid vaccination tally crosses 20 lakh mark

LUCKNOW: With over 19,000 people taking their second dose of Covid-19 vaccines in the state capital on Wednesday, the total number of beneficiaries who completed their both doses in the city has crossed 20-lakh mark, according to the health department data.

During the day, over 32,000 people were vaccinated against Covid-19 in Lucknow, including 19,895 beneficiaries who took their second dose. The total number of second dose administered in the city till now has reached 20,17,504 at 9 pm, as per the data.

“So far, Lucknow has administered over 54.37 lakh doses of Covid vaccines, including over 34.14 lakh first dose,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors.

Dr Manoj Agrawal, chief medical officer of Lucknow said, “On average over 100 vaccination centres in government sector hospitals and health facilities conduct Covid vaccination every day.”

In state, total 17,21,25,018 doses have been administered so far.