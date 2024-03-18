​Lucknow gears up with the Super Giants!

It’s time for Indian Premier League once again, the local team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) has started arriving at their home ground for the practice sessions. The two matches announced so far will be held at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on March 29 with Punjab Kings and April 7 with Gujarat Titans. Just like last year, the state capital is expected to host seven matches altogether. LSG players during practise session in Lucknow

Traditional welcome

Kyle Mayers getting a warm welcome in Lucknow

Amidst dhol and music, the LSG players got a warm welcome on their arrival in the city. The players and support team were welcomed by the staff of the hotel. At the hallway, a special zone has been created for the players where the merchandise and logos have been displayed for the Lucknowites to get their photos clicked.

Practice session begins

The players who have arrived include Amit Mishra, Kyle Mayers, Keshav Maharaj, Ayush Badoni, Shivam Mavi, Arshin Kulkarni, Yudhvir Singh, Shamar Joseph. Head coach Justin Langer, assistant coach Lance Klusener, fielding coach Jonty Rhodes, spin bowler consultant Pravin Tambe too have reached Lucknow.

“Captain KL Rahul is yet to join the squad. Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya too will arrive soon. Players are coming in different phases and to join the practice session at the home ground as they gear up to play their opening match against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on March 24,” shares the back-end team member.

The players with support staff went on a practice session at the Ekana stadium on Saturday.