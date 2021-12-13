Lucknow: Germany returnee tests positive for Covid-19

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh reported on Sunday 14 fresh Covid-19 cases, including an international traveller who returned to Lucknow from Germany and tested positive seven days after his arrival, health officials said.

Meanwhile, Lucknow reported two new Covid-19 cases during the day, taking the total number of active Covid cases under treatment in the city to 31. State had total 143 active Covid cases at present, they added.

According to the data from state health department, total 1, 77, 875 Covid samples were tested during the past 24-hours, of them 14 came positive. Till now, 8, 95, 31, 889 samples have been tested in the state.

The Germany returnee, in his 40s, had tested negative when he gave sample on arrival at the Lucknow international airport.

“As per the guideline, any traveller coming to UP needs to stay in home isolation for a week and give a repeat sample. The sample of the traveler, who came via Dubai, was taken after seven days and it came positive. He is in home isolation in Jankipuram,” said a senior health official.

“Virus infection can take time to develop. Hence, a repeat sample is necessary, particularly, among travellers coming from other countries, keeping in view the chances of Omicron infection,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general Association of International Doctors.