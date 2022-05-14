Lucknow HC bench upholds death for man who killed wife, four daughters

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has upheld the death sentence that the trial court awarded to a man for killing his wife, who he suspected was characterless, and four daughters who tried to save their mother.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A division bench of Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Brij Raj Singh on May 9 observed: “Here is a case which can be said to be in the category of “rarest of rare” case and justify award of death punishment to convict/appellant.”

“We are also clearly of the view that convict/appellant is a menace to the society and there is no chance of his rehabilitation or reformation and no leniency in imposing punishment is called for,” the court said.

“Balancing mitigating and aggravating factors and looking to the fact that convict/appellant had committed crime in a really shocking manner showing depravity of mind,” the court observed.

“In our view, the aggravating circumstances outweigh the mitigating circumstances by all canons of logic and punishment of life imprisonment would neither serve the ends of justice nor will be an appropriate punishment,” the court said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dismissing the convict’s appeal, the court added that the convict/ appellant was a menace to the society and if not awarded death sentence even members of the society may not be safe. “He slayed five lives to quench his thirst. The entire incident is extremely revolting and shocks the collective conscience of the community. Murders were committed in gruesome, merciless and brutal manner,” the court said.

Deen Dayal Tewari, a native of Pura Kalandar, Ayodhya (then Faizabad), had hacked to death his wife Siya Lalli and four minor daughters aged four, six, eight and 11 years when they tried to save their mother on the night of November 11/12, 2011.

On January 30, 2014, additional district and sessions judge, Ayodhya (then Faizabad), convicted Deen Dayal under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and sentenced him to be hanged till death. The convict then challenged the order in the high court.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON