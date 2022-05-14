Lucknow HC bench upholds death for man who killed wife, four daughters
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has upheld the death sentence that the trial court awarded to a man for killing his wife, who he suspected was characterless, and four daughters who tried to save their mother.
A division bench of Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Brij Raj Singh on May 9 observed: “Here is a case which can be said to be in the category of “rarest of rare” case and justify award of death punishment to convict/appellant.”
“We are also clearly of the view that convict/appellant is a menace to the society and there is no chance of his rehabilitation or reformation and no leniency in imposing punishment is called for,” the court said.
“Balancing mitigating and aggravating factors and looking to the fact that convict/appellant had committed crime in a really shocking manner showing depravity of mind,” the court observed.
“In our view, the aggravating circumstances outweigh the mitigating circumstances by all canons of logic and punishment of life imprisonment would neither serve the ends of justice nor will be an appropriate punishment,” the court said.
Dismissing the convict’s appeal, the court added that the convict/ appellant was a menace to the society and if not awarded death sentence even members of the society may not be safe. “He slayed five lives to quench his thirst. The entire incident is extremely revolting and shocks the collective conscience of the community. Murders were committed in gruesome, merciless and brutal manner,” the court said.
Deen Dayal Tewari, a native of Pura Kalandar, Ayodhya (then Faizabad), had hacked to death his wife Siya Lalli and four minor daughters aged four, six, eight and 11 years when they tried to save their mother on the night of November 11/12, 2011.
On January 30, 2014, additional district and sessions judge, Ayodhya (then Faizabad), convicted Deen Dayal under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and sentenced him to be hanged till death. The convict then challenged the order in the high court.
-
Centre at Era university to train doctors in reducing maternal, under-five mortality rate
Aiming to reduce maternal and under-five mortality rate, a regional resource training centre (RRTC) was launched at the Era University on Saturday. Dr Fareha Khatoon has been made the nodal officer for the RRTC at Era University. “Coordination between experts and participating doctors will also be under focus to ensure best results,” said vice chancellor Era University, Dr Farzana Mahdi.
-
At 44.2 degrees Celsius, Delhi records hottest day of the year so far
The IMD has predicted that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions will prevail throughout Saturday and continue on Sunday. An orange alert was issued for Saturday, which is a warning call for preventive action ahead of a weather phenomenon. A yellow alert has been issued for Sunday, with the maximum temperature expected to hover between 44 and 46 degrees Celsius at most weather stations.
-
Uttar Pradesh reports drop in fresh Covid cases for third consecutive day
Fall in daily new Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh continued for third day on Saturday as 158 more people tested positive for the viral infection while 262 patients recovered. On Friday there were 175 new Covid cases and on Thursday 207 new cases, according to the data from the state health department. One death was reported from Bhadohi. Till now 2077564 Covid cases and 23513 deaths have been reported in the state.
-
BNHS tags 6 flamingoes from Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary, Nerul, with GPS-GSM to track their journey
In a first-of-its-kind initiative to track the journey of flamingoes in and around Mumbai, the Bombay Natural History Society has tagged six of these birds with solar powered Global Positioning System – Global System for Mobile Communication radio tags. The birds were tagged from their roosting site at Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary (TCFS), TS Chanakaya, Nerul, between January and April. Currently, the tagged flamingoes are seen moving within the TCFS and adjoining wetlands.
-
Jewel of Navi Mumbai to get major facelift
In the coming months, the Jewel of Navi Mumbai in Nerul (W) will get a major facelift with new walkways, meditation centre and Miyawaki forest being planned for the stretch. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation will spend ₹3.5Cr on it and is also working on the pollution caused by sewage water to the water body of the Jewel as most residents had complained about the same.
