Lucknow: Honeytrap gang busted woman kingpin held

Lucknow: A team from PGI police station on Sunday busted a gang involved in honey trapping people and also arrested its kingpin, a woman, identified as Saroj alias Komal, a resident of Bangla Bazar Ashiana.

According to the police, the woman with her gang members duped over ₹30 lakh from a dozen men in the district. The digital evidence is being extracted from the mobile phones recovered from the arrested woman to track other members of the gang.

“The gang has a couple of women members who lure men by sending them tempting messages either over phone or on popular social media platforms. Once a victim starts conversing with them, they take his bank details fraudulently or call them to meet at a secluded place where they rob the victim. In some cases, the women take objectionable pictures with the victim and use these to extort money from them,” said assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Raghvendra Kumar.

He said that the honey trap gang was active in the state capital for the last two years. Lucknow police had nabbed over a dozen people including women, this year for extorting lakhs of rupees from several people using the modes operandi, he added.