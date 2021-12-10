Lucknow jewellery shop loot follow-up: Police suspect involvement of professionals

Criminals who struck at an Aliganj jewellery shop in Lucknow, conducted reconnaissance of different routes, prepared two teams of two members each, and used different routes to escape after committing the crime, said police officials on Thursday.

This knowledge has led them to infer that those who committed the loot were a seasoned and professional gang.

On Wednesday, unidentified armed miscreants broke into Tirupati Gems and Jewels Pvt Ltd, near Kapoorthala crossing, under the Aliganj police station limits and fled with cash and gold ornaments worth several lakh rupees. The miscreants shot at one Sharavan Kumar, an employee of the shop, when he resisted their bid.

A police official privy to the investigation, said that the police had scanned video footage of over two dozen CCTVs installed on different routes heading towards the jewellery shop. He said the video footage analysis suggested that the loot was committed in a well-planned manner.

He said four people are suspected to be involved in the crime—two entered the shop while two remained outside the shop to keep a watch on police movement. He said one of them had visited the shop even on Tuesday apparently to collect information about a number of employees, footfall of customers at different times of the day and conducted reconnaissance of different approach and exit routes of the area. “One of the suspects is spotted moving around on Tuesday and even present at the time of the crime on Wednesday,” he said.

The official said that the footage also suggests that they worked in two teams comprising two members each. He said one team committed the crime while the other team remained in the background to come in if the first team got trapped while executing their plan. He said the two teams even escaped from the spot by different routes that later merged at the same crossing.

“We are trying to ascertain the route towards which they all moved after committing the crime by connecting the dots with the help of video footage available on different routes leaving from Aliganj area,” he explained.