Lucknow KGMU’s organ donation programme from brain dead patients on a hiatus

The initiative for organ donation from brain dead patients at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) has not yielded benefits for patients in need of organ transplants for nearly a year. The most recent organ harvesting from a brain-dead patient was conducted in November 2022. For representation only (HT File Photo)

When doctors declare a patient as brain dead, a minimum of eight organs become available for donation. These organs include the heart, lungs, liver, kidneys, pancreas, intestine, skin and bones along with corneas, which can restore vision for up to four people.

KGMU initiated organ donation from brain dead patients in 2017, and to date, approximately two dozen successful cases have been completed. KGMU receives about 300 seriously ill patients daily, who are treated at the trauma centre. Every month, two or three patients are declared brain dead, and the majority of them are otherwise suitable for organ donation.

Professor Soniya Nityanand, the vice chancellor of KGMU, who assumed office in August, has emphasised the institute’s commitment to optimising transplant surgeries and focusing on organ retrieval from brain dead patients.

“We are actively working to bring transplant surgeries back on track. Since organ retrieval from brain dead patients is a vital source of relief for patients in need of transplant surgery, this programme will also receive special attention,” said prof Nityanand.

Organ transplants involving live donors or organs donated by patients’ relatives continue throughout the year. The most recent kidney transplant took place in April of this year, a liver transplant in September, and another is scheduled for the upcoming week. However, organ harvesting from brain dead patients has not occurred since November of last year.

“When a patient is declared brain dead, our counsellors meet with the family to explain the organ donation process. However, it’s essential to understand that organ donation cannot be forced,” stated a senior faculty member at KGMU.

“Last week, there was a case where counsellors attempted to persuade the family to consider organ donation, but the family declined,” he added.

According to the protocol, a team of counsellors engages with the family of the brain-dead patient to encourage organ donation. The transplant team of doctors is not permitted to directly request organ donation; this responsibility lies with the team of counsellors. Once the family agrees, legal formalities are completed. A patient is declared brain dead by a team of specialists from various departments, including neurology, neurosurgery, medicine and anaesthesia.

