Lucknow: LESA starts survey of markets to remove overhead wire mesh

Lucknow The Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA) has started a survey of Aminabad, Nazirabad and Goonge Nawab Park, for removing overhead wire mesh posing a threat to life in these areas.

Executive engineer of LESA, SK Varma, said, “The work on underground power supply in Chowk will start within the next 15 days. The survey to remove overhead wire mesh will also begin soon in Medicine Market.”

However, Vinood Maheshwari, secretary of Chowk Sarafa Association said, “The LESA has been assuring about underground power supply and removing overhead wires mesh for the last two years, but the work has not started yet. However, if the work starts soon then we will support it.”

Meanwhile, due to dangling wires there have been cases of short circuits in several markets of the city, especially, in those which are located in narrow lanes.

Jitendra Singh Chauhan, convener of Aminabad Sanyukt Vyapar Mandal said, “There have been several cases of short circuits, sparking in Gwynne road, and Nazirabad markets in past, so if these wires are removed and power supply starts through underground wires like in Hazratganj, then traders would be happy.”

He said, there are around 12,000 shops in Aminabad , Nazirabad, Gwynne road and Garbarjhala, all will be benefitted in case the mesh of wires is removed.