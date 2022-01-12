Lucknow logs 1,444 new Covid-19 cases

The state capital returned 1,444 cases of Coronavirus, while 71 patients recovered from the infection on Tuesday. Currently, there are 6,070 active Covid-19 cases in the city.

Aliganj reported 237 new fresh cases, Chinhat 214, Old Lucknow 146, Sarojini Nagar 127, Alambagh 125, Indira Nagar123, Silver Jubilee 120, NK Road 80, Red Cross 74 and Aishbagh 32, besides other localities.

Meanwhile, the administration of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences has issued necessary instructions and guidelines to restrict the entry into various areas of the hospital. According to a press release from the PGI director, the SGPGIMS staff (regular and contractual) will enter their respective offices after showing their I-card at the security check / entry points, after sanitising hands and wearing a mask.

The press release reads that patients admitted will have to show their gate pass and a valid negative RT-PCR/Truenet report done within 72 hours from an ICMR-accredited lab. The patient or his/her attendants will not be allowed into the teaching block and administrative block. Representatives of pharmaceutical companies or any other commercial organisation will not be allowed to access the offices.

Professor RK Dhiman, director, SGPGIMS, said, “Covid-19 appropriate behaviour will be mandatorily followed by all staff, patients and their attendants. Instructions for online registration for new patients have already been issued which will be implemented from January 13. E-consultation for follow-up patients is preferred and e-OPD services will be put in place.”