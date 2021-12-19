Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Lucknow: Mega drone show to mark Amrit Mahotsav today
Lucknow: Mega drone show to mark Amrit Mahotsav today

Around 500 drones have been brought from Russia for the show and a special team of drone engineers is camping here
Published on Dec 19, 2021 11:59 PM IST
HT Correspondent

Lucknow The state capital will witness the country’s largest ever drone show to mark the celebrations of Amrit Mahotsav, 75 years of India’s independence, on Monday. The show will be based on the theme of Indian freedom struggle and held at The Residency, Lucknow.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will be the chief guest in the mega drone show, organised by the Union ministry of culture, and department of tourism and culture, Uttar Pradesh. The minister of state for culture Meenakshi Lekhi and other ministers will also be present on the occasion. A light and sound show on the history of The Residency will also be inaugurated the same day.

The story of the first Indian freedom struggle from 1857 to 1947 would be presented through 500 drones in the sky accompanied by music, laser light and colourful drone acrobatics. For this, around 500 drones have been brought from Russia and a special team of drone engineers is camping here.

Earlier in 2020, 250 drones had presented the similar show in Mumbai and 100 drones in Prayagraj Kumbh.

The entry for the programme is free and participants are requested to take their seats by 5.00pm.

