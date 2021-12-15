‘Lucknow: Ode To A City’, a tribute to the lost heritage’

LUCKNOW: Who was Tikait Rai? Where was Latouche buried?—these and many more such curious questions got an answer on Tuesday with the launch of the latest book of Dr PC Sarkar— ‘Lucknow: Ode To A City’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The book was launched at a function organised by The Lucknow Expressions Society at Kaifi Azmi Academy.

Dr PC Sarkar, who holds a PhD in organic chemistry and at present works as a principal scientist with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, India and is an authority on the history of Awadh, said that his book was an answer to all such curious questions that were never answered before.

“There were certain questions that always bothered me for example, the name—Latouche Road, why it was named as Latouche, who was Latouche and so on. Hence, through a book I have tried to satiate the queries of all those who always had such queries,” said Dr Sarkar during the book launch.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sarkar said, “The book is not a history book. It is more of a tribute to the lost heritage of Lucknow, its palaces, architectural marvels which no longer exist and about the people, who had contributed to the uniqueness of Nawabi and colonial Lucknow.”

The book launch event began with lighting of the lamp followed by Kanak Rekha Chauhan, founder of the Lucknow Expressions Society, who welcomed the author Dr PC Sarkar as well as the chief guest for the event, Shahansha Mirza Sahab, descendant of Nawab Wajid Ali Shah, and other panelists like Mehru Jaffer, architect Vipul Varshney and Denzil Godin.

Chief guest Nawab Shahansha Mirza hopes that this book would create greater awareness about the glorious past. He also compared how Europeans conserve their heritage and how India has shown disregard for many of its heritage sites.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hailing from Kolkata, he feels that “Wajid Ali Shah is much more famous in Kolkata than in Lucknow” and his contribution to the culture in Kolkata was “much more than the potato in the biryani”.