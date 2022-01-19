Lucknow: Officials asked to make wide publicity of KYC App to help people choose a right candidate

Lucknow: Additional chief electoral officer (ACEO) BR Tiwari on Tuesday directed officials to make wide publicity of the KYC (Know Your Candidate) App so that common people could get all the relevant information about the candidates in their constituencies and vote for one keeping his conduct in mind.

Tiwari was holding a meeting with state’s deputy electoral officers, returning officers, nodal officers and other government officials via video conferencing.

“Publicity should also be made of C—vigil App, Voter Helpline App, PwD App etc,” he said. The C-vigil App empowers citizens to report model code of conduct violations such as bribery, gifts, liquor distribution and playing of loudspeakers at a volume beyond the permissible limit.

Laying stress on the need for increasing the voters’ participation in the elections, Tiwari told officials to make an action plan based on the district’s theme and icon to enhance voting percentage on booths where it was low during last elections.

He asked officials to take quick note of complaints about the model code violations and take necessary action. He said district control rooms must work round the clock to exchange election-related information.

Tiwari informed that the police lodged FIRs against 23 persons during last 24 hours for violating the model code of conduct guidelines in the state. “Cases have been registered against 143 persons so far,” he said.

In the meantime, on Tuesday a total 41 candidates filed their nomination papers for the first phase of polling to the assembly elections in the state. So far, 77 candidates have filed their nomination papers. January 21 is the last date for filling nomination papers for the first phase.