Lucknow, other UP cities see slight dip in mercury
LUCKNOW After days of unrelenting heatwave, Lucknow saw a slight dip in the maximum temperature (41.8 degrees Celsius) as compared to Sunday (42 degrees) while Sangam city (Prayagraj) remained the hottest place in Uttar Pradesh at 45.8 degrees Celsius, down from 46.9 degrees the previous day. The mercury in most of the cities of the state remained slightly lower than the previous few days, bringing relief to people, according to the Met office.
Banda, which had been scorching for two days, experienced a drop in day temperature (45 degrees Celsius) on Monday, down from 49 degrees on Sunday.
Jhansi recorded a maximum of 45.6 degrees (47.6 on Sunday), followed by Orai 45.5 degrees (45 degrees on Sunday), Agra 45 degrees (47.7 degrees on Sunday), Kanpur 44.8 degrees and Varanasi 44.4 degrees, stated the Met office.
-
Shiv Sena, Congress hit back at Devendra Fadnavis over Hindutva attack
A day after leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis launched a frontal attack on the Shiv Sena and accused it of diluting its commitment to Hindutva for the sake of power, the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi has responded with a similar offensive. In his rally on Sunday, Fadnavis had equated the tri-party MVA government to the Babri mosque, claiming that he would not rest till he brought it down.
-
27 years on, homebuyers to get 7 times the price of undelivered flats
Mumbai: About 27 years after they booked flats in a residential project at Kopar Khairane in Navi Mumbai, two residents of Lokhandwala will receive amounts equal to seven times the price of the flats as the builder failed to complete the project and handover over ready flats. In April 1996, the Debt Recovery Tribunal at Mumbai had attached the under-construction building, which was also attached by the Income Tax department in January 2003.
-
BPSC question paper leak: Probe widens, four more arrests likely
The Economic Offence Unit of Bihar Police, which has so far made eight arrests in connection with the leak of question papers of state civil services examination (preliminary) conducted by Bihar Public Service Commission, has obtained arrest warrants against four more persons, probe agency officials said, adding that 12 more suspects are on the radar. Two other recipients were student leader Dilip Kumar and a news channel, according to officials.
-
All-party meeting on caste census soon: Nitish
Days after Kumar's meeting with leader of chief minister Nitish Kumar, opposition Tejashwi Yadav said on Monday that all-party meeting would be convened very soon to discuss the possibility of a statewide caste census. Kumar said that after the cabinet approval, work on the caste-based census will start. Kumar parried questions on cabinet expansion. Months ago, Kumar and Yadav had together made Prime Minister Narendra Modi to press for a caste census.
-
RS bypoll: Anil Hedge is JD-U nominee
In a surprise move, the ruling Janata Dal-United (JD-U) in Bihar on Monday named Anil Hegde as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha bypoll due to be held on May 30. An announcement to this effect was made by the party's national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh. The low-profile national election officer of JD-U, Hegde, hails from Karnataka. He has been a close associate of late George Fernandes.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics