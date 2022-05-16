Lucknow, other UP cities see slight dip in mercury

LUCKNOW After days of unrelenting heatwave, Lucknow saw a slight dip in the maximum temperature (41.8 degrees Celsius) as compared to Sunday (42 degrees) while Sangam city (Prayagraj) remained the hottest place in Uttar Pradesh at 45.8 degrees Celsius, down from 46.9 degrees the previous day. The mercury in most of the cities of the state remained slightly lower than the previous few days, bringing relief to people, according to the Met office.

Banda, which had been scorching for two days, experienced a drop in day temperature (45 degrees Celsius) on Monday, down from 49 degrees on Sunday.

Jhansi recorded a maximum of 45.6 degrees (47.6 on Sunday), followed by Orai 45.5 degrees (45 degrees on Sunday), Agra 45 degrees (47.7 degrees on Sunday), Kanpur 44.8 degrees and Varanasi 44.4 degrees, stated the Met office.