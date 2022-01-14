Lucknow PGI doctors performs rare heart procedure

The cardiologists of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences successfully performed a rare procedure — balloon dilatation of heart valve through neck veins— saving the patient from a costly surgery.

The procedure was performed on a 25-year-old woman who had marked narrowing of the left heart valve. This procedure is commonly done through leg veins. But was not possible in this patient due to abnormal leg veins, and hence the only option left for her was to have open-heart surgery.

Department of Cardiology additional professor Dr Roopali Khanna, said, “The patient reported in our OPD two weeks back after going through her reports, I decided to go for the procedure. I accepted the challenge and admitted the patient. The procedure was performed on Thursday, and today, the patient was discharged.”

Dr Khanna said, “I thank my anaesthetic colleague Dr Amit Rastogi, who helped me to take this decision to perform the procedure through the neck veins, which needs exceptional experience and expertise. Till date, only a few cases have been done in the world through the neck veins.”

Her team successfully resolved the mitral valve narrowing with balloon dilatation and avoided a high risk and costly surgery for a young woman. After a successful procedure, the patient is also able to walk.