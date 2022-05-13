Lucknow police bans e-rickshaws on 11 routes, including Shaheed Path, Hazratganj

To improve the traffic system in the city, the Lucknow police have banned e-rickshaws on eleven routes including Shaheed Path, Hazratganj and metro routes from Amausi to Munshi Pulia crossing, said senior police officials here on Friday.

Lucknow Commissioner of Police (CP) DK Thakur issued the orders on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Subash Chandra Shakya said as many as 31,000 e-rickshaws are registered in the city, but no routes have been decided for their plying.

He said these e-rickshaws have been causing inconvenience to both commuters and the public.

He said the decision to ban e-rickshaws on eleven routes has been taken for public convenience. He said the e-rickshaws have been completely banned on Shaheed Path and Hazratganj market. The plying of e-rickshaws has also been banned on the roads from Hazratganj to Burlington hotel crossing via Royal hotel crossing. The ban has also been extended from Hazratganj crossing to Sikandarabad crossing, from Hazratganj crossing to Bandariyabagh crossing and from Hazratganj crossing to Parivartan Chowk crossing.

The DCP said the plying of e-rickshaws has also been banned from Bandariyabagh crossing to Polytechnic crossing via Lohia Path and Amausi to Barabirwa crossing as well as from Ahimamau to Arjunganj market and Lalbatti crossing. He said the ban has also been extended from Pickup bridge to Vijayipur underpass via Indira Gandhi Prathisthan crossing and on the roads from Indira Gandhi Prathisthan to Gomti Nagar railway station and High Court gate number 2. He said the e-rickshaw movement will not be allowed from Badshahnagar crossing to Lekhraj and Polytechnic crossing and from the Polytechnic crossing to Munshipulia crossing.