Lucknow Police probe deepens against folk singer, prof for controversial social media posts

Lucknow Police have stepped up their investigation into two FIRs (first information report) filed over alleged anti-national posts shared on social media following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The cases concern folk singer Neha Rathore and Lucknow University assistant professor Madri Kakoti. Alongside the forensic analysis, police are also looking into the sharing and reposting of Rathore’s content. (Sourced)

In Rathore’s case, videos posted on her Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) accounts have been sent to a forensic laboratory. The forensic team has been tasked with verifying both the video and audio components to determine authenticity and rule out any tampering. Inspector Vikram Singh from Hazratganj Police Station said, “This measure was taken to avoid future disputes over the genuineness of the content.”

A list is being compiled of social media users who allegedly made anti-national comments in response to her posts. Law enforcement has also contacted X’s parent company, requesting technical details of the original posts and information about the users involved, officials told.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (Central Zone) Manisha Singh confirmed that relevant details have been sought from the social media platform, based on which the next course of action will be determined. DCP Central Ashish Srivastava said, “Hazratganj Police are actively investigating the case and that action will follow soon.”

Notably, in Rathore’s case, the complainant alleged that Rathore’s posts were objectionable and could adversely affect the national integrity. She has been booked under 11 sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 152 (endangering sovereignty, unity and integrity of India), various subsections of Section 197 (1), and relevant sections of the IT Act.

Meanwhile, Hasanganj Police have recorded the statement of Lucknow University assistant professor Madri Kakoti. She was booked after a complaint filed by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) leader Jatin Shukla, who also gave his statement to the police on Wednesday. Authorities have begun reviewing Kakoti’s social media activity linked to the case.

Kakoti has been booked under multiple BNS sections, including Section 197 (1) (propagating religious hatred using the right to free speech and expression), Section 196 (1)(a) (promoting enmity between groups), Section 353 (2) (publishing false information electronically), Section 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), and Section 302 (deliberate intent to wound religious feelings). She has also been charged under Section 69(A) of the IT (Amendment) Act, 2008.

Violation of democratic rights: Activists write to DGP

Civil rights and public organisations on Thursday submitted a letter to the Uttar Pradesh director general of police (DGP), raising concern over abusive and obscene content being circulated on social media targeting Bhojpuri folk singer Neha Singh Rathore. The singer, who was recently booked by Lucknow Police over a social media post questioning the government after the Pahalgam terror attack, has been subjected to widespread online abuse.

In their letter, activists condemned the language used against her and termed it a violation of her democratic rights to express dissent. ‘In a democracy, expressing disagreement is the right of every citizen. The harassment Neha is facing for exercising this right is both illegal and unconstitutional,” the letter read.

The activists condemned what they termed as “the choicest abuses” directed at Rathore and cited Section 67 of the IT Act, which prohibits publishing or transmitting obscene material electronically. They demanded that the police initiate prompt legal action against those found responsible for such content.

Among the signatories were activists and academics from various organisations, including Madhu Garg (AIDWA), prof Rooprekha Verma (Saajhi Duniya), Naish Hasan (Janwadi Lekhak Sangh), Kanti Mishra (Bharatiya Mahila Federation), Dinkar Kapoor (IPF), Katyayani (Stree Mukti League), Rakesh (IPTA), Lalchand (Naujavan Sabha), Meena Singh (AIPWA), and Praveen Singh (Kisan Sabha).

The group also informed that they had formally lodged a protest with the Lucknow Police Commissioner over the FIR filed against Rathore.