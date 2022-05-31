Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Lucknow police work out month-old gold theft case, arrest West Bengal man
lucknow news

Lucknow police work out month-old gold theft case, arrest West Bengal man

The West Bengal resident had fled away with 500 grams of gold worth ₹15 lakh from a jewellery shop in Chowk area of Lucknow on April 29, police said.
Police said the West Bengal resident was arrested when he returned to Lucknow with the intent sell off the gold and was arrested from outside Lohia Park on Monday night. (Pic for representation)
Published on May 31, 2022 10:07 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Lucknow Police on Tuesday claimed to have worked out the month-old gold theft case after the arrest of a West Bengal man, who had fled away with 500 grams of gold worth 15 lakh from a jewellery shop in Chowk area where he was employed.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Chowk, IP Singh said the arrested accused was identified as Midnapore, West Bengal resident Parnendu Adhikari.

“Adhikari worked at a jewellery shop in Chowk and had won the faith of his employer over the time. On April 29, Adhikari was asked to deliver 500 grams of gold ornaments to a client. However, he fled away with the precious metal,” said Singh.

The ACP said Adhikari kept on changing his locations and mobile number.

“The accused was arrested when he returned to Lucknow with the intent sell off the gold and was arrested from outside Lohia Park on Monday night. Police have recovered around 327.02 grams gold and 50,000 cash from his possession,” he said.

The ACP further said the accused was suspected to have committed similar crime in other cities and the police were trying to scan his criminal record from West Bengal and other parts of Uttar Pradesh.

