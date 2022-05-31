Lucknow police work out month-old gold theft case, arrest West Bengal man
The Lucknow Police on Tuesday claimed to have worked out the month-old gold theft case after the arrest of a West Bengal man, who had fled away with 500 grams of gold worth ₹15 lakh from a jewellery shop in Chowk area where he was employed.
Assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Chowk, IP Singh said the arrested accused was identified as Midnapore, West Bengal resident Parnendu Adhikari.
“Adhikari worked at a jewellery shop in Chowk and had won the faith of his employer over the time. On April 29, Adhikari was asked to deliver 500 grams of gold ornaments to a client. However, he fled away with the precious metal,” said Singh.
The ACP said Adhikari kept on changing his locations and mobile number.
“The accused was arrested when he returned to Lucknow with the intent sell off the gold and was arrested from outside Lohia Park on Monday night. Police have recovered around 327.02 grams gold and ₹50,000 cash from his possession,” he said.
The ACP further said the accused was suspected to have committed similar crime in other cities and the police were trying to scan his criminal record from West Bengal and other parts of Uttar Pradesh.
Discontent in Congress over Rajya Sabha picks, its Maharashtra leader quits post
Maharashtra Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh on Tuesday wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi announcing his resignation from the post of general secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
