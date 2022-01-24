Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lucknow News
lucknow news

Lucknow: Pro-quota body demands restoration of reservation in promotions

Political parties are resorting to a lot of rhetoric on the issue of reservation without making any announcement as to what was their action plan if they came to power, says Avadhesh Kumar Verma of Arakshan Bachao Sangharsh Samiti
Demand for reservation in promotion in Lucknow. (Ht file)
Updated on Jan 24, 2022 12:43 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Lucknow: Condemning the political parties for not including the issue of quota in their poll announcements, the Arakshan Bachao Sangharsh Samiti, a body representing eight lakh Dalit and backward class government employees, on Sunday passed a resolution demanding restoration of the provision of reservation in promotions.

The body also asked its members to assess political parties’ commitment and seriousness about the demand before they and their families decide to vote for a party in this assembly elections. It told political parties that only talking of 85% vs 15% would not do and demanded them to disclose their action plan to protect reservation in jobs and promotions.

The Samiti, at its core group’s meeting here, passed three resolutions and demanded political parties to incorporate the same in their electoral manifestos. “We demanded restoration of the provision of quota in promotion for SC-ST employees, providing reservation in promotion for Backward Class employees as it was available to them prior to 1977. Besides providing 50% representation to SCs, STs and OBCs in all the commissions under the government,” Samiti convener Avadhesh Kumar Verma said.

He said that it was deplorable that political parties were resorting to a lot of rhetoric on the issue of reservation without making any announcement as to what was their action plan if they came to power.

