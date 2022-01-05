Lucknow reports 288 fresh Covid cases, active count goes up to 757

Lucknow recorded a further rise in new Covid cases as 288 more people tested positive for the virus on Wednesday with 74 of them having travel history. The day’s new cases were 138 more than the 150 reported on Tuesday. Lucknow now has 757 active Covid cases.

The number of fresh cases in Lucknow is similar to the level reported in the third week of May 2021, when the second wave of Covid was receding. There were 286 new cases in Lucknow on May 21, 2021 and 291 on May 22.

Among the new cases, 74 had travel history while 71 others tested positive during contact tracing of previous patients, said a senior health official.

Fifty-four other Lucknowites tested positive when they gave samples for RT-PCR tests following mild symptoms. Fifteen tested positive before surgery at different hospitals, and nine are healthcare workers.

“The majority of the new cases have mild or no symptoms. But there should be no laxity in following home isolation rules as this is the only way to break the chain of infection,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

During the day, UP State Commission for Protection of Child Rights member Shyam Tripathi visited the Lok Bandhu hospital in the state capital.

“The visit was to inspect the paediatric ICU made for children. The ward has been made for children who may need hospitalisation after getting infected with Covid,” said Dr Ajay Shankar Tripathi, chief medical superintendent of the hospital.

Among the new cases in Lucknow, 42 were reported from Aishbagh, 33 from Aliganj, 42 from Chinhat, 41 from Indira Nagar, 41 from Sarojininagar and 22 from Silver Jubilee health facilities.

In Lucknow, a total of 38,465 doses of Covid vaccines were administered on Wednesday. The number included 21,432 first doses and 9,313 beneficiaries between 15 and 18 years of age were among them. Besides, 17,033 second doses were given.

Six patients are under treatment at the Covid ward at the King George’s Medical University while two others are at the SGPGI, said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, district health education officer. Sixteen others who had gone for surgical treatment at different hospitals were admitted in Covid-19 facilities after they tested positive. These patients are in isolation wards.

Keeping in view the rise in Covid cases, King George’s Medical University has suspended offline classes for all students. The MBBS, BDS, BDS, PG (medical and dental) and nursing classes would run online from Thursday. During the second wave, at last 40% staff on campus had tested positive. At least seven KGMU staff members are Covid positive at present.