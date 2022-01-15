Lucknow reports a Covid death after 6 months

LUCKNOW: The state capital reported death of a Covid patient on Saturday, after a gap of six months and 11 days, taking the total number of deaths to 2652 since the pandemic began, while 2769 new Covid cases were reported during the day.

The patient who died was an 82-year-old woman under treatment for liver ailment. She got admitted to the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences Covid facility on January 9 after she tested positive, said a senior health official. The woman was a resident of Alambagh area.

Another death was reported from King George’s Medical University of a woman who was a native of Gonda district.

Among the new cases, 771 are contacts of people who tested Covid positive recently and 237 had travel history. As many as 441 were those who got themselves tested following mild symptoms and the report came positive. Also 62 new cases were from educational institutes in the city, said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, district health education officer.

“Statistics reveal over 27% of the fresh cases are contacts of positive cases. This means the infection is spreading fast. Hence people need to adhere to Covid protocol right from the moment they feel symptoms and not just when the test report comes positive,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

Among the new cases, 63 are health workers who tested positive while 39 patients tested positive before they could be admitted for surgical procedure. The 24 hours’ test positivity rate in Lucknow is about 11%.

In all, 423 fresh Covid cases were reported in Aliganj, 326 in Chinhat, 309 in Alambagh, 273 in Indira Nagar, 234 in Silver Jubilee, 229 in Sarojininagar, 154 in NK Road and 126 in Red Cross.