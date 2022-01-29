Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lucknow reports two deaths, 1,304 fresh Covid-19 cases

There are 12,277 active cases in Lucknow, which is the maximum among all the 75 districts of the state
Published on Jan 29, 2022 12:19 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW: The state capital on Friday reported 1,304 fresh Covid-19 cases, 187 less than January 27 (1491 cases), and two deaths, taking the total number of Covid fatalities to 2,663 since the pandemic began.

“One of the deceased patients was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) and the other at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences. The patient, who died at SGPGI, was a 72-year-old man suffering from diabetes and hypertension. He was a resident of Lucknow. The second one was a 62-year-old woman, a resident of Mahoba and had been treated for heart problem earlier,” said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, district health education officer, Lucknow.

“There are 12,277 active cases in Lucknow, which is the maximum in all 75 districts of the state. Gautam Buddha Nagar has 3,910 active cases,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general of association of international doctors.

Among the new cases reported in Lucknow, Chinhat had 149 fresh Covid cases, Aliganj 198, Alambagh 156, Indira Nagar 121, Sarojininagar 93, NK Road 44 and Tudiyaganj 37.

Among the total cases, over 600 were male and over 500 female patients. In all, 97 new cases had travel history and 338 were contacts of people who were tested positive, recently.

