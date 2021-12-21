Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Lucknow reports two fresh Covid-19 cases
Lucknow reports two fresh Covid-19 cases

Presently, there are 41 active Covid cases in Lucknow, said district surveillance officer Dr Milind Wardhan.
A health worker collecting a swab sample from a man in Lucknow. Lucknow reported 2 Covid cases on Tuesday. (Deepak Gupta/HT File)
A health worker collecting a swab sample from a man in Lucknow. Lucknow reported 2 Covid cases on Tuesday. (Deepak Gupta/HT File)
Published on Dec 21, 2021 11:22 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Two cases of Covid-19 were reported in the state capital on Tuesday, while one patient recovered from the infection, said district surveillance officer Dr Milind Wardhan. Presently, there are 41 active corona cases in the city.

He said, “Both patients are women, one is from Alambagh and the other is from Hazratganj. The woman from Alambagh was found positive after she went for a test to get treatment at KGMU. The other one has come back from another city and the health officials are tracing their travel history. Both the samples would be sent for genome sequencing.”

Till now samples of as many as 50 contacts of new patients were taken for testing. In all, 2651 people have lost their lives due to corona in Lucknow so far.

