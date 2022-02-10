Lucknow: Rival parties misguiding people with unrealistic promises : Maya

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday said that the rival parties-- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress-- were trying to misguide as well as allure the people with unrealistic promises in their poll manifestos.

In a press statement, the BSP chief said, “The BSP has taken a vow to remove anti-people government of the BJP from power, to free the state from potholes and violence. The BSP will give a government that will provide employment, take the state on the path of development. It will be a pleasant change for the people of UP who are daily tolerating tension, pain and struggling for livelihood.”

She further said that due to wrong, casteist and communal policies of the BJP government, there had been increase in poverty, unemployment and inflation. “A large number of people have been forced to migrate. They are now restless to get rid of the BJP government. The BJP leaders are aware that they are losing power in the assembly election. The people in Uttarakhand and Punjab too want change,” she said.

“The large expenditure on election campaign and baseless statement made by the leaders of the rival parties are creating anger among the people. The BJP government has no solution to the problems faced by the masses. The Union budget tabled by the central government failed to provide relief to the people,” she said.

Seema Kushwaha launches BSP campaign

Seema Kushwaha, a senior lawyer of Supreme Court, who fought for the victim of 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape case in Delhi and Hathras victim, launched a campaign for the BSP in Tundla town located in Firozabad district. Kushwaha, who joined BSP on January 20, has been made national spokesperson of the party.

Addressing a public meeting, she said that the four term BSP government under party chief Mayawati had worked for the welfare of the poor masses. “The girls and women were safe under the BSP rule. The BSP government worked for the welfare of all class and communities,” she said.

