Lucknow: Road-cleaning van hits 5-year-old; driver flees, probe ordered

A 5-year-old boy, Mohammad Hasnain, suffered severe injuries on Monday afternoon after a road-cleaning vehicle allegedly ran over him near Prerna Sthal outpost in Thakurganj, leading to protests by residents at the spot. Locals said the vehicle, operated by Lucknow Swachhta Abhiyan (LSA), a private agency contracted for cleaning by Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC), was moving without a number plate. A video circulating online allegedly shows the vehicle without registration. Road-cleaning vehicle without number plate (Sourced)

After the collision, the driver fled, leaving the child critically injured on the road. He was taken to a private hospital on IIM Road, where doctors said surgery was required. Hasnain’s father, Mohammad Raju, said the child was returning home carrying food when the empty vehicle hit him. “Doctors have said his leg will be amputated. His treatment will be long,” he said. Eyewitness Gunja said the vehicle arrived at speed and struck the child directly before the driver escaped.

Police reached the spot, seized the vehicle and confirmed that the child is under treatment. A written complaint has been filed.

Abhay Ranjan, regional head of LSA, said the driving licence details have been shared with police and added that the agency will bear all medical expenses, including future treatment if needed. The child is currently admitted at a neighbourhood hospital and will be shifted for further care.

In a separate statement, the LMC said its team responded immediately and ensured treatment without delay. It added that the agency is coordinating with doctors and the family to provide full support.

Municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar expressed concern and said the child’s care is the administration’s priority. He ordered a detailed inquiry and assured that strict action would follow any proven negligence.