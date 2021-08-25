Lucknow SGPGI to substantially increase emergency admissions soon

To accommodate more emergency cases at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), the emergency wing will soon be shifted to the organ transplant centre.

The organ transplant centre has 510 beds out of which 110 would be used for the new emergency ward, a substantial increase from the existing 30 beds, SGPGIMS officials said.

“Once the emergency wing has more beds, we would be able to accommodate more emergency patients many of whom have to be refused admission as our emergency admission capacity is limited at present,” said director SGPGIMS professor Radha Krishna Dhiman.

The remaining section of the organ transplant centre would be used to perform liver transplants, SGPGIMS officials said. The doctors of the institute perform around 120 kidney transplants annually.

Minister of health education Suresh Khanna during the Annual Conference of Indian Society of Nephrology at SGPGIMS’s Shruti Auditorium had directed the PGI authorities to increase emergency admission.

“We will ensure that patient care at SGPGIMS is improved. The increase in the number of beds will surely improve patient care in the days to come,” professor Dhiman said.