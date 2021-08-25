Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Lucknow SGPGI to substantially increase emergency admissions soon
The increase in the number of beds will surely improve patient care in the days to come,” said SGPGI Director professor Radha Krishna Dhiman. (File photo)
The increase in the number of beds will surely improve patient care in the days to come,” said SGPGI Director professor Radha Krishna Dhiman. (File photo)
lucknow news

Lucknow SGPGI to substantially increase emergency admissions soon

The organ transplant centre at SGPGI has 510 beds out of which 110 would be used for the new emergency ward.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 12:28 AM IST

To accommodate more emergency cases at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), the emergency wing will soon be shifted to the organ transplant centre.

The organ transplant centre has 510 beds out of which 110 would be used for the new emergency ward, a substantial increase from the existing 30 beds, SGPGIMS officials said.

“Once the emergency wing has more beds, we would be able to accommodate more emergency patients many of whom have to be refused admission as our emergency admission capacity is limited at present,” said director SGPGIMS professor Radha Krishna Dhiman.

The remaining section of the organ transplant centre would be used to perform liver transplants, SGPGIMS officials said. The doctors of the institute perform around 120 kidney transplants annually.

Minister of health education Suresh Khanna during the Annual Conference of Indian Society of Nephrology at SGPGIMS’s Shruti Auditorium had directed the PGI authorities to increase emergency admission.

“We will ensure that patient care at SGPGIMS is improved. The increase in the number of beds will surely improve patient care in the days to come,” professor Dhiman said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.