Lucknow: SGPGIMS starts admitting non-Covid patients with relaxed guidelines

Lucknow The Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), including its Trauma Centre, has started admitting non-Covid patients after shifting of the Covid care unit into the main building of the 72-bed Covid facility. At present, only 20 patients are admitted to the corona ward.

“In view of decrease in the Covid-19 cases and low infection rate, revised guidelines have been issued for Covid testing for patients visiting the SGPGIMS for OPD consultation, tests and admission. Now, for outpatients who are asymptomatic for Covid, a Covid test is not required before diagnostic procedures like X-Ray, ultrasound, CT, MRI echocardiography, EEG, EMG and NCV. However, any patient needing admission in ward/ ICU /emergency, and who is asymptomatic will need to have a negative RT-PCR/ TruNat report from any ICMR recognised lab within 10 days of the date of admission,” said PGI director Prof Radha Krishna Dhiman.

He said, “Any patients undergoing an operation under general anesthesia in non-Covid areas will need to have a negative RT-PCR or TruNat report done within 72 hours of operation. SGPGIMS authorities reserve the right to counter-check and verify validity/ genuineness of any Covid reports furnished by the patient. Any such report of which validity cannot be ascertained will not be accepted, and patients may be denied admission/ treatment in non-Covid areas. Anyone furnishing fake, modified or altered Covid reports will be reported to the police for appropriate legal action.”

Now patients in need of consultation from PGI doctors are encouraged to avail eOPD services to the maximum possible extent, and visit PGI OPD in-person only when essential. “Details of department-wise eOPD phone and whatsapp numbers are available on SGPGIMS website. All patients and their attendants must follow Covid appropriate behavior and use face mask at all times,” Dhiman said.

Meanwhile, patients with symptoms of Covid and asymptomatic not carrying a negative RTPCR reports and needing urgent admission, would be admitted to the T3 area of Rajdhani Covid Hospital, as per availability of beds, he added.