Lucknow: SGPGIMS to celebrate research day today

Lucknow The Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow, will celebrate its 2nd research day on Monday, a day prior to the foundation day. The day is celebrated every year by the institute’s research cell to acknowledge the work done in this field and incentivise the quality research.

SGPGIMS director Prof Radha Krishna Dhiman said, “Since its inception PGI has given due importance to the research activities and has achieved significant progress in frontline research. It has been recognized as one of the leading and outstanding medical institutes for conducting exceptional researches. Scientists have brought laurels to the institute through their publications nationally and internationally.”

Prof Uday C Ghoshal, the faculty in-charge, research, said, “The research is one of the three most important pillars of SGPGI. It helps in bringing quality healthcare to the patients adapted as per local needs in affordable cost and also facilitate in innovation and application, to fulfill the vision of the nation to make things in India,” he said.

According to Prof Ghoshal, more than 200 papers have been submitted for presentation and 15 awards in different categories will be given on the foundation day. In contrast to the previous year, this year the students will present their works in addition to faculty members. Their names with their photos will be displayed on banners on the foundation day to inspire fellow researchers to do even better.

The research cell will also acknowledge the success of 13 faculty members of SGPGI, who have been included within 2% of the world top scientists according to the survey from Stanford University, USA.

Dr CP Chaturvedi, assistant faculty in-charge, research, said that celebrations regarding the day would be held on Monday and prizes would be given on Tuesday, in which faculty members, students and research scholars would present their works. Senior faculty members from other institutes such as KGMU, CDRI and RML will evaluate the works submitted.

Moreover, external faculty members such as Prof Ananya Das from USA (third batch of DM gastroenterology alumnus of SGPGI) and Prof Sudipta Mukhopadhyay from IIT, Kharagpur and West Bengal will deliver motivational lectures to promote and guide the further research in the Institute.

