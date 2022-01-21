Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lucknow shivers at 5.5 degrees, cold wave to continue in state

A man sweeps in front of the Taj Mahal amid dense fog, in Agra, on Thursday. (AFP Photo)
Updated on Jan 21, 2022 12:54 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh witnessed another day of severe cold on Thursday as the average day temperature across the state stayed around 16 degrees Celsius and the average minimum temperature hovered around the 6-degree mark.

At least a dozen West UP districts in Meerut and Aligarh region experienced brief showers that added to the chill.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast for rain over the weekend and alert for similar weather conditions across UP on Friday. The daytime temperature in Lucknow was recorded at 17.8 degrees Celsius which was four degrees below normal. The minimum temperature slumped to 5.5 degrees Celsius at night, 2 degrees below normal.

Cloudy sky, heavy fog accompanied by Westerly Winds added to the chill, forcing people to stay indoors. Lucknow will experience similar weather on Friday with day temperature expected around 16 degrees Celsius and night temperature around 6 degrees Celsius. In several places across Uttar Pradesh the day temperature dropped to the 11-degree mark.

According to the alert issued by IMD, “Very cold and cold weather is very likely over Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hapur, Ghaziabad, Guttambuddha Nagar, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Mathura, Agra,Hardoi, Bahraich, Sravasti, Balrampur, Siddharth Nagar, Maharajganj, Kushinagar and adjoining areas on Friday.”

“Dense fog is very likely over Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur, Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Hapur, Ghaziabad, Guttam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Hathras, Mathura, Agra, Firozabad, Sambhal, Badaun, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Farrukhabad, Barabanki, Ayodhya, Ambedkarnagar, Sultanpur, Gonda, Basti, Santkabir Nagar, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Etah, Kasganj, Amethi and adjoining areas,” the IMD warning reads.

Considering the forecast, the state MeT department has alerted district authorities about the adverse weather conditions suggesting them to make appropriate arrangements to fight the cold.

