Lucknow: Smaller parties go in for alliances to shed ‘vote katwa’ tag

Lucknow: A majority of smaller political parties with influence over certain castes and areas of Uttar Pradesh are trying to get rid of the “vote katwa” (spoilsport) tag in the 2022 assembly election.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They are going about the task by entering into pre-poll alliances with major political parties or joining hands with other smaller outfits.

That is how the situation is playing out in the state with about 10 days to go for the first phase of polling on 58 assembly seats in 11 districts of western Uttar Pradesh. The UP assembly has 403 seats. Voting will be held in seven phases with the last round on March 7. The results will be declared on March 10.

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) led by Jayant Chaudhary, the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) headed by Om Prakash Rajbhar, the Mahan Dal led by Keshav Dev Maurya and the Janvadi Socialist Party have all entered into a pre-poll alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The RLD has influence over the Jat voters in western UP. The SBSP has supporters among the Rajbhar community in eastern UP. The Mahan Dal claims to have a hold on the Maurya- Kushwaha voters in central UP. The Janvadi Socialist Party has some influence in eastern UP.

On the other hand, the Apna Dal (Sonelal) and the Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (NISHAD) party have firmed up their alliance with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Apna Dal (S) is popular among Kurmi voters in east and central UP. The Nishad party led by Sanjay Nishad has influence over Nishad voters in eastern and central UP.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) led by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi that was attacked by its rivals as a “vote katwa” party, too, sprang a surprise by launching the Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha and entering into a pre-poll alliance with smaller political parties like the Jan Adhikar Party led by Babu Singh Kushwaha, Bharat Mukti Morcha led by Vaman Meshram, Janta Kranti Party led by Anil Singh Chauhan and the Bharatiya Vanchit Party led by Ram Prasad Kashyap. The alliance has announced it will field candidates on all the 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rejecting the Samajwadi Party’s allegation that the AIMIM front is trying to divide Muslim votes, Owaisi said the AIMIM is contesting the election on the plank of a share in power for the Muslim community.

Similarly, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who has floated the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram), announced an alliance of 35 smaller political parties for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. The new alliance is named the Samajik Parivartan Morcha.

The Peace Party led by Dr Mohammad Ayub that is popular among weavers in eastern UP and the Rashtriya Ulama Council led by Azamgarh-based Maulana Aamir Rashadi announced the launch of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) for the assembly elections.

The Janata Dal (United), an alliance partner of the BJP in Bihar and at the Centre, announced its decision to field candidates on 26 seats in UP after its pre-poll alliance talks with the BJP failed. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also decided to contest the assembly elections on its own strength.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Jansatta Dal Loktantrik (JDL) led by former minister Raghuraj Pratap Singh Raja Bhaiya has decided to go solo in the assembly election. The JDL has already released a list of 20 candidates, including Raghuraj Pratap Singh, from his traditional seat Kunda and Vinod Kumar from Babaganj, both in Pratapgarh district. The JDL has launched its election campaign.

The SP surprised poll observers by fielding Gulshan Yadav against Raghuraj Pratap Singh who has won the Kunda seat in consecutive assembly elections as an independent candidate in 1993, 1996, 2002, 2007, 2012 and 2017.

In previous elections, the SP did not field candidates against Raghuraj Pratap Singh, who was a minister in the Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav governments.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The BJP has fielded Sindhuja Mishra, the wife of Shiv Prakash Mishra Senani, who had earlier contested the assembly elections on the Bahujan Samaj Party ticket against Raghuraj Pratap Singh.

Kailash Nath Mishra, the national general secretary of JDL, said the smaller political parties are no more “vote katwas” in UP politics. The big political parties have realised that the smaller parties have a hold on various communities and regions, he said.

“The BJP, the SP and the Congress are vying for alliances with smaller parties to win power in UP. In the 2017 assembly elections, two JDL candidates won. In the 2022 assembly elections, too, the JDL will perform well. The major parties are fielding strong candidates to corner us, but we counter their challenge with our support base at the grass root level,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SK Srivastava, a political observer, said the 2022 assembly elections are witnessing a metamorphosis of the smaller political parties that were termed “vote katwas” in earlier assembly polls.

“With the start of the countdown for the 2022 assembly elections, UP witnessed a competition among major political parties to seek alliances with the small parties The big political parties realised the strength of the small parties. When there is a tough fight between the BJP and SP, leaders of both the parties are trying to check the division of votes by opening their doors to the vote katwas (spoilsports),” he said.

“The smaller political parties, who failed to enter into alliances with the major parties, have joined hands (with one another) to take on the might of the BJP, the SP, the BSP and the Congress in the assembly elections,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON