Lucknow: Study Hall School holds Model UN to hone students’ skills, knowledge

Lucknow: The Study Hall School hosted a two-day virtual Model United Nations council where students from prestigious schools in Lucknow were tasked with solving global problems through research, drafting, lobbying and debate to pass a suitable resolution.

The 9th edition of the Model UN that started on Saturday also discussed the escalating humanitarian crisis in Myanmar and the third wave of Covid.

Dron Pande, a class 11 student of Study Hall, said, “Study Hall’s Model UN this year was action packed. We hosted four committees this year and all of them were a huge success. For me, as an 11 grader, organising a Model UN was a monumental task and I am grateful for the support from the teachers. This was an amazing experience and we hope to hold many more such events in the same fashion.” Dron was made the director general of Model UN this year.

Principal of the school, Meenakshi Bahadur said, “Once again Study Hall’s Model UN was a huge success. It’s also a great opportunity for students to work together, identify the issues and find solutions for the agenda they are assigned.”

Students from other schools like La Martiniere Girls’ School, La Martiniere College and Prerna Girls’ School participated in the conference. Keeping in view the model of the UN, the event was held for two days to accommodate all the procedures that could be followed and students to come up with relevant and applicable solutions.

Model UN is a student simulation of the proceedings of the United Nations where students, referred to as delegates, are assigned a country to represent in one of the UN committees with pre-set topics to debate, she said.