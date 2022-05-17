Lucknow temples decked up for Bada Mangal

Temples in the state capital are all decked up for celebrations of Bada Mangal. Bada Mangals (Tuesdays of Hindi month Jayeshth) will fall on May 17, 24, 31 and June 7.

In Lucknow, the Patalpuri Hanuman Temple in Chowk will be decorated with flowers and Lord Hanuman would be offered bhog of 56 dishes and ‘Sunderkand path’ would be organised which would be followed by Mahaarti, said Riddhi Kishore Gaur, treasurer of Temple. After that bhog of 51 kg laddoos would be offered to Lord Hanuman.

Mahant Gopal Das of historic Aliganj old Hanuman Temple said a special shringar of Lord Hanuman would be done, and the temple would be open for devotees for the whole day. Special Bhandara would be organised on the temple premises.

Panchmukhi Hanuman temple and the New Hanuman temple in Aliganj have also made special arrangements.