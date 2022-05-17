Lucknow temples decked up for Bada Mangal
Temples in the state capital are all decked up for celebrations of Bada Mangal. Bada Mangals (Tuesdays of Hindi month Jayeshth) will fall on May 17, 24, 31 and June 7.
In Lucknow, the Patalpuri Hanuman Temple in Chowk will be decorated with flowers and Lord Hanuman would be offered bhog of 56 dishes and ‘Sunderkand path’ would be organised which would be followed by Mahaarti, said Riddhi Kishore Gaur, treasurer of Temple. After that bhog of 51 kg laddoos would be offered to Lord Hanuman.
Mahant Gopal Das of historic Aliganj old Hanuman Temple said a special shringar of Lord Hanuman would be done, and the temple would be open for devotees for the whole day. Special Bhandara would be organised on the temple premises.
Panchmukhi Hanuman temple and the New Hanuman temple in Aliganj have also made special arrangements.
-
Live-in couple found dead in Sushant Lok-1 apartment
Gurugram: The bodies of a live-in couple were found decomposing inside their rented apartment, which was locked from the inside, in Sushant Lok 1 on Monday, police said, adding they suspected the two had passed away at least 36 hours before being discovered. Police said they found the man hanging and the woman lying on the bed in the same room.
-
Granular monitoring gives Delhi sharper picture of local weather
Extreme temperature recordings across Delhi have shown a notable spike over the past decade, with the India Meteorological Department expanding its monitoring network, with several stations in the Capital logging readings that deviate sharply from the base weather gauge at Safdarjung. IMD data from the past week shows that 80-90% of the 11 stations in Delhi recorded temperatures higher than the official maximum, which is collected at Safdarjung.
-
Tight security, Sec 144 for Bada Mangal celebrations in Lucknow today
Elaborate security arrangements have been made for Bada Mangal celebrations in Lucknow on Tuesday. The Bada Mangal celebrations will resume after two years' break forced by the Covid-19 surge and the local administration has announced fresh restrictions to ensure maintenance of law and order and adherence to Covid protocols. District administration officials said tight security arrangements have been made in areas, especially ones with mixed population.
-
Police arrest three in connection with thefts of several water tankers
Gurugram: Police arrested three members of a gang, involved in the theft of vehicles, on Monday. The gang allegedly stole several water tankers from Bilaspur and Pataudi. According to the police, they illegally supplied water to new developing areas to make quick money. The water business is one of the most lucrative and requires no investment. A senior police officer said that the gang stole six water tankers and were using them in different areas.
-
Delhi heatwave: Some respite on windy, cloudy Monday
New Delhi: A day after mercury rose to the season's high of 45.6C, Delhi experienced slight relief on Monday with the maximum temperature dropping three-five degrees in most places as overcast skies during the day and dust-raising winds brought down the maximum temperature at Safdarjung, Delhi's base weather station, to 42.4 degrees Celsius (C) – two notches above normal and 3.2 degrees down from a day ago.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics