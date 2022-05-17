Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Lucknow temples decked up for Bada Mangal
lucknow news

Lucknow temples decked up for Bada Mangal

In Lucknow, the Patalpuri Hanuman Temple in Chowk will be decorated with flowers and Lord Hanuman would be offered bhog of 56 dishes.
Lucknow temples decked up for Bada Mangal (Deepak Gupta/ht photo)
Lucknow temples decked up for Bada Mangal (Deepak Gupta/ht photo)
Published on May 17, 2022 12:01 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Temples in the state capital are all decked up for celebrations of Bada Mangal. Bada Mangals (Tuesdays of Hindi month Jayeshth) will fall on May 17, 24, 31 and June 7.

In Lucknow, the Patalpuri Hanuman Temple in Chowk will be decorated with flowers and Lord Hanuman would be offered bhog of 56 dishes and ‘Sunderkand path’ would be organised which would be followed by Mahaarti, said Riddhi Kishore Gaur, treasurer of Temple. After that bhog of 51 kg laddoos would be offered to Lord Hanuman.

Mahant Gopal Das of historic Aliganj old Hanuman Temple said a special shringar of Lord Hanuman would be done, and the temple would be open for devotees for the whole day. Special Bhandara would be organised on the temple premises.

Panchmukhi Hanuman temple and the New Hanuman temple in Aliganj have also made special arrangements.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Live-in couple found dead in Sushant Lok-1 apartment

    Live-in couple found dead in Sushant Lok-1 apartment

    Gurugram: The bodies of a live-in couple were found decomposing inside their rented apartment, which was locked from the inside, in Sushant Lok 1 on Monday, police said, adding they suspected the two had passed away at least 36 hours before being discovered. Police said they found the man hanging and the woman lying on the bed in the same room.

  • On Sunday, nine weather stations recorded maximum temperatures higher than Safdarjung. (Arvind Yadav/HT)

    Granular monitoring gives Delhi sharper picture of local weather

    Extreme temperature recordings across Delhi have shown a notable spike over the past decade, with the India Meteorological Department expanding its monitoring network, with several stations in the Capital logging readings that deviate sharply from the base weather gauge at Safdarjung. IMD data from the past week shows that 80-90% of the 11 stations in Delhi recorded temperatures higher than the official maximum, which is collected at Safdarjung.

  • Preparations in full swing for Bada Mangal today. (Deepak Gupta/ht photo)

    Tight security, Sec 144 for Bada Mangal celebrations in Lucknow today

    Elaborate security arrangements have been made for Bada Mangal celebrations in Lucknow on Tuesday. The Bada Mangal celebrations will resume after two years' break forced by the Covid-19 surge and the local administration has announced fresh restrictions to ensure maintenance of law and order and adherence to Covid protocols. District administration officials said tight security arrangements have been made in areas, especially ones with mixed population.

  • Gurugram, India – May 4, 2022: An over flowing water tanker at Sector 31 filling station, near NH 48, in Gurugram, India, on Wednesday, May 04, 2022. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times) (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

    Police arrest three in connection with thefts of several water tankers

    Gurugram: Police arrested three members of a gang, involved in the theft of vehicles, on Monday. The gang allegedly stole several water tankers from Bilaspur and Pataudi. According to the police, they illegally supplied water to new developing areas to make quick money. The water business is one of the most lucrative and requires no investment. A senior police officer said that the gang stole six water tankers and were using them in different areas.

  • HT Image

    Delhi heatwave: Some respite on windy, cloudy Monday

    New Delhi: A day after mercury rose to the season's high of 45.6C, Delhi experienced slight relief on Monday with the maximum temperature dropping three-five degrees in most places as overcast skies during the day and dust-raising winds brought down the maximum temperature at Safdarjung, Delhi's base weather station, to 42.4 degrees Celsius (C) – two notches above normal and 3.2 degrees down from a day ago.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out