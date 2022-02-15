Lucknow to host India-Sri Lanka T20 on Feb 24

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium will host the first match of the 3-match T20I series between India and Sri Lanka on February 24, as per the revised schedule shared by BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) on Tuesday.

The second and final games of the T20I series will be played in Dharamshala on February 26 and 27, respectively, and will be followed by two-match Test series.

The first game of the two-match series will commence on March 4 in Mohali. The second and final Test, which is going to be a day-night affair, will be held in Bengaluru from March 12.

“The BCCI today announced a change in schedule for the upcoming Sri Lanka Tour of India. Sri Lanka will first play the T20I series comprising three matches, followed by a two-match Test series, which will be a part of the ICC World Test Championship, 2021-23,” BCCI’s secretary Jay Shah said in a press statement.

“Lucknow will now host the first T20I, while the next two will be played in Dharamshala. The first Test will now be held in Mohali from March 4 to 8, and the second Test will be played from March 12 to 16, in Bengaluru,” it added.

As per the guidelines, the match will be played behind closed doors. “Stadium authorities will be allowed to have a certain number of people as part of the workforce inside the stadium during the match. Media is also allowed,” said an official of the state cricket body.

As far as the preparations at the stadium are concerned, the authorities had already begun the planning as they were “tipped off” about rescheduling unofficially almost 20 days back.

“We always remain ready for a match and need just a week to have things in place. For this T20 match, we are well prepared, and things are moving in the right direction,” Udai Sinha, Ekana Sportz City’s managing director, said on Tuesday.