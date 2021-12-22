Lucknow: Two arrested for kidnap and murder of property dealer

Lucknow With the arrest of two persons, Lucknow police on Tuesday claimed to have solved the murder of a local BJP leader’s brother whose body was found in a pit alongside the under-construction outer ring road near Harikanshgadi village under Mohanlalganj police station limits on last Friday.

The murder was a fallout of a monetary dispute with the two accused, police officials said.

The deceased Mukesh Singh, who is younger brother of BJP leader from Mohanlalganj Vinod Singh, had gone missing on Thursday when he left his home on a motorcycle to pick his son from school in Gopalkheda village and later his body was found on Friday. Mukesh Singh’s another brother Subodh Singh had lodged an FIR of murder and kidnapping against unidentified persons with Mohanlalganj police station on Saturday.

Sharing further details, Lucknow joint commissioner of police (JCP), crime, Neelabja Chowdhury informed media that two persons were identified as Heera Singh and Ankur Pal, both residents of Gopal Kheda from where the victim had gone missing. He said the duo was zeroed in on the basis of their mobile call details and location, and interrogation about the incident.

In a press note, the Lucknow police stated that the two accused revealed during interrogation that they murdered Mukesh Singh over ₹3.99 lakh loan that the latter had to pay to them. The two accused kidnapped Mukesh in a car and strangulated him using a clutch wire. They later fled after dumping his body on a deserted stretch near outer ring road, it added.

Police said that they had recovered the clutch wire and the car used in the crime and carrying out its forensic examination. “The two accused have been sent to jail after producing them in a competent court under charges of murder, kidnapping and concealment of crime,” the police official said.