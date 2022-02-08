Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Lucknow University confers Shodh Medha Scholarships to 10 women PhD students
lucknow news

Lucknow University confers Shodh Medha Scholarships to 10 women PhD students

The students were shortlisted for Shodh Medha Scholarships after extensive scrutiny of over 150 forms received by the office of the Dean of Student Welfare of Lucknow University.
The Shodh Medha Scholarships was initiated by the Lucknow University as an endeavour to financially support and encourage young women to pursue higher education. (file photo)
Published on Feb 08, 2022 10:50 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The University of Lucknow on Tuesday conferred the much-awaited Shodh Medha Scholarship award to 10 female students pursuing PhD from the institute. The students were shortlisted after extensive scrutiny of over 150 forms received by the office of the Dean of Student Welfare.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai gave away the scholarship certificates and exclusively designed University hoodies to the selected students.

The scholarship was initiated by the university as an endeavour to financially support and encourage young women to pursue higher education. It has the backing of the Student Welfare Fund (SWF), functional under the Dean of Student Welfare.

Prof Rai affirmatively said, “The scholarship programme is part of our continuous efforts towards empowering young girls through education, skilling and mentorship. We believe that an educated, confident, and independent young woman can lay the foundation of a stronger nation and a better society. Through this holistic scholarship programme, deserving students can overcome financial challenges and build their future by following their dream of pursuing higher education.”

Dean of Student Welfare, Prof Poonam Tandon said, the programme aims at providing opportunities to meritorious girls to attain higher education through financial aid, especially those hailing from financially weak backgrounds.

Students who got the scholarship include Priya Awasthi (Applied Economics), Karina Afzal and Samridhi Malviya (Botany), Kriti Chaurasia and Sadhana Vishwakarma (Chemistry), Priyanka Francis (English and Modern European Languages), Anjali Mishra (Social Work), Anjana Tiwari (Statistics), Nikhat Zahra (Urdu) and Hina Masroor (Zoology).

Prof Rakesh Chandra, Dean Academics, Prof Rajeev Pandey, Dean Research, Prof Piyush Bhargava along with others were present on the occasion.

